Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Roger Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of witness tampering and lying to Congress. Stone, a former political adviser to Donald Trump, was convicted in connection with the investigation into whether the Trump campaign or any of the president’s allies colluded with Russia to […] Roger Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of witness tampering and lying to Congress. Stone, a former political adviser to Donald Trump, was convicted in connection with the investigation into whether the Trump campaign or any of the president’s allies colluded with Russia to […] 👓 View full article