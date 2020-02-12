Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Donald Trump Takes a Shot at Brad Pitt's Oscars Speech

Donald Trump Takes a Shot at Brad Pitt's Oscars Speech

Just Jared Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump is criticizing Academy Award winner Brad Pitt for the acceptance speech he gave at the Oscars earlier this month. Brad won for Best Supporting Actor and the awards show happened days after the Trump impeachment trial, where former national security advisor John Bolton was blocked from testifying. “They told me I only have [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire [Video]You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

President Donald Trump has replaced Joseph Maguire as his top intelligence official. The move comes after a congressional briefing on election interference that enraged the president. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress [Video]Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of the U.S...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars 2020: US President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump blames 'smug elitists' like Brad Pitt for low ratings

US President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump has singled out Hollywood star Brad Pitt for his political speech at the 2020 Academy Awards. Calling Pitt one of smug...
Bollywood Life

'Parasite' studio responds to Trump after he criticizes Oscar win, Brad Pitt's speech

President Trump had sharp words for Hollywood during his Colorado rally, taking aim at the "Parasite" Oscar victory and Brad Pitt's critical speech.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Donald Trump Takes a Shot at Brad Pitt’s Oscars Speech https://t.co/t7bIKhR6Pd https://t.co/0ZkzZqQWn9 22 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Donald Trump Takes a Shot at Brad Pitt’s Oscars Speech https://t.co/6cziD6lz9P https://t.co/ALaRnYP4CC 22 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Donald Trump Takes a Shot at Brad Pitt’s Oscars Speech https://t.co/gWkTRl4FBP https://t.co/AcFdpR17Xp 22 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Donald Trump took a shot at Brad Pitt and the actor's Oscars speech https://t.co/oypQOuXiYk 24 minutes ago

juneberrytree1

June RT @newsmax: President Donald Trump takes shot at Bloomberg News https://t.co/MJFuYLROx2 13 hours ago

newsmax

Newsmax President Donald Trump takes shot at Bloomberg News https://t.co/MJFuYLROx2 15 hours ago

JeremyBWhite

Jeremy B. White BIDEN takes a shot at TRUMP in CA: “Californians have watched in horror as Donald Trump has ripped our country apa… https://t.co/oMVvDxAahU 1 day ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Buttigieg Takes a Shot at Trump, Limbaugh After Homophobic Remarks: ‘Let’s Debate Family Values’… https://t.co/Z3krb9N9V4 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.