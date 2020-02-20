Warren Runs Up the Score on Bloomberg, Shows Off Contract She Drafted to Get Accusers Out of NDAs: ‘I’ll Text It’ to Him

Sen. Elizabeth Warren runs up the score on Mike Bloomberg, shows off contract she drafted to get sexual harassment accusers out of NDAs: 'I'll text it' to him

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Elizabeth Warren Rips Michael Bloomberg Over His Response to Sexual Harassment NDAs Sen. Elizabeth Warren attacked Michael Bloomberg Tuesday night against over his use of non-disclosure agreements in settlements with former female employees who...

The Wrap 1 day ago



Warren drafts document for Bloomberg to sign that would release employees from NDAs "I used to teach contract law and I thought I would make this easy," Warren said during her CNN town hall.

USATODAY.com 12 hours ago





Tweets about this