Watch: Quavo + 2 Chainz Go Nuts Over Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young’s Career-High 50-Point Game – “Ice Trae That’s Tuff!”
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Atlanta rappers 2 Chainz and Quavo are hyped to have Trae Young representing their hometown Hawks. The hip-hop pair have celebrated and acknowledged the NBA All-Star’s epic 50-point Thursday night game. Big Facts: Both Chainz and Quavo went to their Instagram pages to geek out over Trae’s career-high performance against the Miami Heat. Before You […]
The post Watch: Quavo + 2 Chainz Go Nuts Over Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young’s Career-High 50-Point Game – “Ice Trae That’s Tuff!” appeared first on .