Bette Midler Calls Out the True 'Parasite' After Donald Trump's Oscars Rant

Billboard.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Bette Midler had some choice words for President Donald Trump, who expressed his grievances on Thursday (Feb. 20) over Parasite winning...
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Donald Trump Slams Oscar-Winning South Korean Film Parasite

Donald Trump Slams Oscar-Winning South Korean Film Parasite 01:21

 At a rally in Colorado Springs, Donald Trump launched into a bizarre rant against this year’s Oscar-winning film Parasite for its South Korean roots.

Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’ [Video]Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’

Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’ President Donald Trump recently decried the success of Bong Joon-ho’s movie, ‘Parasite,’ at the 92nd..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a 'Little Wise Guy' During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News [Video]Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a "Little Wise Guy" During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News

During a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, President Trump criticized the Oscar-winning Korean film 'Parasite' and took aim at Brad Pitt during a speech that targeted recent events in pop culture.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump's Oscars Rant Also Included Brad Pitt Dig

President Trump's disdain for Hollywood and the Oscars didn't end with "Parasite" ... he also lashed out at Academy Award winner, Brad Pitt. Right after Trump...
TMZ.com

Bette Midler slams Trump over Oscar remarks: 'I'm more upset that a parasite won the White House'

Bette Midler fired back at President Trump on Friday over his criticism of best picture winner "Parasite" at this year's Academy Awards.
FOXNews.com


ParkerEternal

DJ Parker Bette Midler Calls Out the True 'Parasite' After Donald Trump's Oscars Rant https://t.co/CwLcZf5TZB 2 minutes ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Bette Midler Calls Out the True 'Parasite' After Donald Trump's Oscars Rant https://t.co/3wDYlSgUEg 2 minutes ago

farther_go

GoFarther Bette Midler Calls Out the True 'Parasite' After Donald Trump's Oscars Rant https://t.co/tXz8KjHg86 2 minutes ago

realizetoday

realizetoday #News Bette Midler Calls Out the True 'Parasite' After Donald Trump's Oscars Rant https://t.co/g2EqGWTrUX https://t.co/6quk4D9oB7 10 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Bette Bette Midler Calls Out the True ‘Parasite’ After Donald Trump’s Oscars Rant| Billboard https://t.co/N… 11 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Bette Bette Midler Calls Out the True ‘Parasite’ After Donald Trump’s Oscars Rant| Billboard https://t.co/NmAMy33s5U 13 minutes ago

gsloveapp

GSLOVEAPP 😇 Bette Midler Calls Out the True 'Parasite' After Donald Trump's Oscars Rant| Billboard #Celebs #Go #Gossip https://t.co/COp5ZWKD0s 15 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Bette Midler Calls Out the True 'Parasite' After Donald Trump's Oscars Rant https://t.co/WCbVGBlmaq #billboard… https://t.co/61IVFyXuGZ 19 minutes ago

