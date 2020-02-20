Global  

Watch: Rick Ross + Dwyane Wade Recruit Miami Heat Legend Udonis Haslem For New SEASON TICKET HOLDER Video

SOHH Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Watch: Rick Ross + Dwyane Wade Recruit Miami Heat Legend Udonis Haslem For New SEASON TICKET HOLDER VideoMaybach Music Group leader Rick Ross and Dwyane Wade really put on for their city. The South Beach native and retired Miami Heat legend have treated fans to the visual treatment to their “Season Ticket Holder” anthem. Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Yung Renzel and D-Wade premiered their visual which features Wade’s former teammate […]

The post Watch: Rick Ross + Dwyane Wade Recruit Miami Heat Legend Udonis Haslem For New SEASON TICKET HOLDER Video appeared first on .
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Wade Jersey Retirement Night 1 Kicks-Off

Wade Jersey Retirement Night 1 Kicks-Off 01:15

 Friday, the Heat kicked off the Dwyane Wade jersey retirement festivities with the 'Flashback' event.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Wade, Rick Ross Release Single On Eve Of Wade's Jersey Retirement [Video]Trending: Wade, Rick Ross Release Single On Eve Of Wade's Jersey Retirement

Heat legend paired up with Miami's own Rick Ross and released the single 'Season Ticket Holder.'

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:40Published

D-Wade To Be Immortalized This Weekend [Video]D-Wade To Be Immortalized This Weekend

CBS4's Mike Cugno shares the latest details on this weekend's Wade jersey retirement festivities.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Listen: Rick Ross + Dwyane Wade Spit Hot Fire On New SEASON TICKET HOLDER Anthem – “Time To Fuel The Jet, D-Wade Jersey The Drip”

Listen: Rick Ross + Dwyane Wade Spit Hot Fire On New SEASON TICKET HOLDER Anthem – “Time To Fuel The Jet, D-Wade Jersey The Drip”Maybach Music Group leader Rick Ross and Dwyane Wade have an official hit on their hands. The hip-hop heavyweight has recruited the retired Miami Heat legend for...
SOHH

Dwyane Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Union Is Steady Thirst Trappin’ In New Bikini Beach Pic: “Keep Smiling + Keep Fighting”

Dwyane Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Union Is Steady Thirst Trappin’ In New Bikini Beach Pic: “Keep Smiling + Keep Fighting”Retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade‘s wife is making people hit her like button fast-fast. Gabrielle Union went online Thursday to quench the thirst trap with a new...
SOHH Also reported by •AceShowbizE! Online

