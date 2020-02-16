Global  

Kate Middleton & Prince William Could Reunite While Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are In Town

Just Jared Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton are leaving the country for a few days when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in town, but it looks like they’ll be in England for several days while their relatives are in town from Canada. If you don’t know, Prince Harry and Meghan will be arriving on February [...]
