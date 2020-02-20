SouthernSwaGG RT @JadeisFedUp: Dear @larry_kudlow. Your Team Trump panic is showing. You are lying at his behest to calm fears and stop the stock market… 2 minutes ago

z 🦜 Furthermore, on CNBC, Larry Kudlow says we have this contained And that the CDC is doing the work. Well the CDC kn… https://t.co/30PqiYmbUJ 3 minutes ago

Tklaw RT @Mediaite: Kudlow Says on CNBC 'We Have Contained' Coronavirus Despite Earlier Warning from CDC https://t.co/W9nSKWuUBb 5 minutes ago

World News Read Most In 24 hours Kudlow Says on CNBC 'We Have Contained' Coronavirus Despite Earlier Warning from CDC https://t.co/YusYQTh3li 27 minutes ago

WarrenK @GerritAlexander But now Larry and Buffett have said everything is fine, so it must be: Larry Kudlow says US has c… https://t.co/K9xGWnkMx3 32 minutes ago

Noah Cowan RT @CT_Bergstrom: 4. "“We have contained this. I won’t say [it’s] airtight, but it’s pretty close to airtight." Larry Kudlow is talking bu… 33 minutes ago

Kamran Karimlou "“We have contained this. I won’t say [it’s] airtight, but it’s pretty close to airtight,” said Larry Kudlow, direc… https://t.co/eJpLfiAfCD 35 minutes ago