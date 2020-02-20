Kudlow Says on CNBC ‘We Have Contained’ Coronavirus Despite Earlier Warning from CDC
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () With global fears about coronavirus growing, White House economic adviser *Larry Kudlow* appeared on CNBC this afternoon to assuage concerns about coronavirus potentially spreading in the U.S., despite a serious warning earlier today from the CDC.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday alerted Americans to prepare for the possible spead of the coronavirus to the U.S., sparking another sharp drop on Wall Street. Conway G. Gittens has more.
