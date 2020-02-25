Global  

Prince Harry returns to UK for final round of royal engagements, requests to only be called 'Harry'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom for one of his final engagements as a senior member of the royal family.
Prince Harry returns to UK

Prince Harry returns to UK 00:41

 Prince Harry has returned to the UK for his final engagements before stepping away from royal life.

The Duke of Sussex described Scotland's tourism industry as being at the "forefront" of making the sector more sustainable. Harry was making one of his final engagements as he is set to step down..

Prince Harry and Meghan are still going to need security when they step down as senior royals, but the bill is going to be huge.

Prince Harry arrives in UK for last round of royal engagements

Duke and Duchess will stop being working royals on 31 March
Independent

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Drop 'Royal' Branding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just released their final royal engagements ahead of their exit from the British Royal Family.
