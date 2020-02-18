Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising turns the anime into a big-budget disaster movie

My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising turns the anime into a big-budget disaster movie

Polygon Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

MY HERO ACADEMIA HEROES RISING Movie [Video]MY HERO ACADEMIA HEROES RISING Movie

MY HERO ACADEMIA HEROES RISING Movie Trailer HD From the Sony Pictures family, @Funimation presents the new trailer for MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING, in theaters February 26. ⭐️ Class 1-A..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:30Published

Top 10 Anime Villains With The Dumbest Weaknesses (ft. Todd Haberkorn) [Video]Top 10 Anime Villains With The Dumbest Weaknesses (ft. Todd Haberkorn)

These anime bad guys had some seriously stupid weak points! Join famed super-villain Todd Haberkorn as he counts down the antagonists found in these hit series.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:10Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MASSIVE_LEGE

Wah_Donka™ Just come back from the cinema. I watched My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising with a friend and I'm feeling pretty good ^.^ 17 seconds ago

la_markson

Shy Peach Girl🍑 RT @JeikuReview: I'm seeing the My Hero Academia movie "Heroes rising" later and I'm so PSYCHED!!! https://t.co/DeSBF4ZvH4 35 seconds ago

PawsOnAnimation

Paws On Animation RT @nobody661: I made a drawing to celebrate the release of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. https://t.co/D0tOVIqJAx 1 minute ago

Junior40477469

Junior RT @FUNimation: IT’S HAPPENING! You can now get advance tickets for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in theaters! Go see it February 26, sub… 2 minutes ago

JellyBellySoda

Brenda Espinoza 🌻 RT @dailybkg: I Hope you enjoy watching My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising at 7:00PM tonight. https://t.co/rUcSX7Sx0J 2 minutes ago

AwesomeAarons

AwesomeAaron My Hero Academia - Heroes Rising I just watched My Hero Academia - Heroes Rising and oh my god... wow!!!… https://t.co/WaN5CCTCcp 2 minutes ago

TheRealDurisnel

DEE My hero academia heroes rising is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/i6OW54fvcu 3 minutes ago

iAmMrHD

MR. HD Hyped to go to the new My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising movie tonight! 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.