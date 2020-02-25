Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > BTS cancels shows in South Korea over coronavirus concerns

BTS cancels shows in South Korea over coronavirus concerns

FOXNews.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
K-pop superstar group BTS has canceled a series of planned concerts in Seoul in April due to concerns about a soaring viral outbreak in South Korea.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Virus may impact U.S. military drills with S.Korea

Virus may impact U.S. military drills with S.Korea 02:10

 The U.S. and South Korean militaries said on Monday they are considering scaling back joint training because of mounting concerns about the coronavirus. South Korea is testing more than 200,000 members of a church at the center of a surge in cases. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases [Video]South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases

South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Secretive South Korea church under scrutiny over coronavirus [Video]Secretive South Korea church under scrutiny over coronavirus

A controversial and secretive religious sect in South Korea is facing the biggest crisis in its 36-year history, after hundreds of its members tested positive for coronavirus. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BTS Cancels Concerts in Korea Amid Coronavirus Concerns

BTS has canceled several concerts in Korea due to the coronavirus pandemic. The South Korean boy band made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday (February 27)....
Just Jared

Hawaiian Airlines to suspend service between Honolulu and South Korea due to coronavirus concerns

Hawaiian Airlines is suspending its nonstop route connecting Honolulu to Incheon International Airport in South Korea due to coronavirus concerns, the company...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

AmericanModera1

AmericanModerate RT @ZENINEWS: FOX NEWS reported: BTS cancels shows in South Korea over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/zmM7QOmwr2 39 minutes ago

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® FOX NEWS reported: BTS cancels shows in South Korea over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/zmM7QOmwr2 43 minutes ago

warlock012

warlock012 BTS cancels shows in South Korea over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/UshVmPSCsV https://t.co/hB5o6zGbf9 43 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe BTS cancels shows in South Korea over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/u9zOJ27t4O https://t.co/FXpfEo4WqN 50 minutes ago

AlertsFoxNews

Fox News Alerts BTS cancels shows in South Korea over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/8nTEmW2GGy 1 hour ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "BTS cancels shows in South Korea over coronavirus concerns" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/bS8LmZ2es9 https://t.co/EczDvEpDEr 2 hours ago

dnsteamrj

DNS Team #timbeta "BTS cancels shows in South Korea over coronavirus concerns" via FOX NEWS #timbeta #betaajudabeta #timbetalab 2 hours ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean BTS cancels shows in South Korea over coronavirus concerns, if you know what i mean 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.