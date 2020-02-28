Britt McHenry Reveals She Has a Brain Tumor Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Britt McHenry is opening up about a diagnosis. The 33-year-old Fox Nation host and former ESPN reporter revealed on Thursday (February 27) that she has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, requiring surgery. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britt McHenry “I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this LilRed 🐝 RT @Four_T_Five: 🇺🇸America is praying for you Britt🙏🇺🇸 BREAKING: Fox's ⁦⁦@BrittMcHenry⁩ Reveals that She Has a Brain Tumor https://t.co/Pw… 26 seconds ago Jeanneknowsbest Prayers for a complete healing for Britt McHenry. https://t.co/To5E8UVvqF 10 minutes ago BreakingChristianNews Prayer Alert: Fox Nation Host Britt McHenry Reveals She Has a Brain Tumor https://t.co/DfrqNN9pAk 14 minutes ago All4Given Ministries New post: PRAYER ALERT: Fox Nation Host Britt McHenry Reveals She Has a Brain Tumor https://t.co/GTNOR8zTqH 21 minutes ago ConnectionsbyFaith PRAYER ALERT: Fox Nation Host Britt McHenry Reveals She Has a Brain Tumor - https://t.co/8BR51LepB8 21 minutes ago valerie RT @CBNNews: PRAYER ALERT: Fox Nation Host Britt McHenry Reveals She Has a Brain Tumor https://t.co/W93VxV7ahP 27 minutes ago LGWIZ RT @mgrant76308: 'I was trying to keep this relatively private.' https://t.co/Mb8RtD0fg3 29 minutes ago Faithwire Please keep Fox Nation host Britt McHenry in your prayers. https://t.co/l5y7thh5PG 34 minutes ago