Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was 'Sad' She Didn't Get an Oscar Nomination for 'Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was 'Sad' She Didn't Get an Oscar Nomination for 'Hustlers'

Just Jared Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez is addressing her Oscars snub. While sitting down with Oprah Winfrey during her 2020 Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour on Saturday (February 29) in Los Angeles, the 50-year-old entertainer admitted she was “sad” she didn’t receive an Oscar nomination for her role in Hustlers. “I was sad, I was a little sad because there [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez's Hustle to the Top [Video]Jennifer Lopez's Hustle to the Top

It’s time to look over Jenny from the Block’s hustle to the top. We off the block this year, went from a little to a lot this year!

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:42Published

Top 10 Performances The 2020 Oscars Didn't Recognize [Video]Top 10 Performances The 2020 Oscars Didn't Recognize

How did these amazing performances get snubbed at the Oscars?! For this list, we're looking at the amazing performances by actors in 2019 that the Academy Awards didn't recognize.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ben Affleck says ex Jennifer Lopez should have received an Oscar nomination for 'Hustlers'

Ben Affleck discussed his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez noting that he believes she should have been nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the 2019 film...
FOXNews.com

Ben Affleck Praises Ex Jennifer Lopez's Work in 'Hustlers'

Ben Affleck is singing praises for his former fiancee Jennifer Lopez and her work in the movie Hustlers. The 47-year-old actor spoke out during an interview with...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

vulture

Vulture "I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my God, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like ‘Ouch’” https://t.co/AGwRE9JQ8W 4 hours ago

TerranceJDemons

Drippetto RT @NYMag: "I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my God, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like ‘Ouch’” https://t.co/4aAU… 11 hours ago

NYMag

New York Magazine "I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my God, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like ‘Ouch’” https://t.co/4aAUwfo614 11 hours ago

Malu09750092

Malu RT @John_JLover: Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was 'Sad' She Didn't Get an Oscar Nomination for 'Hustlers' : https://t.co/SR3Gf9kPyc 15 hours ago

John_JLover

John JLover Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was 'Sad' She Didn't Get an Oscar Nomination for 'Hustlers' : https://t.co/SR3Gf9kPyc 19 hours ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was 'Sad' She Didn't Get an Oscar Nomination for 'Hustlers' 20 hours ago

JLoNews

Jennifer Lopez News Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was 'Sad' She Didn't Get an Oscar Nomination for 'Hustlers' https://t.co/E1jwHLdPj4 23 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was 'Sad' She Didn't Get an Oscar Nomination for 'Hustlers' https://t.co/SGL7s7TEkM via @JustJared 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.