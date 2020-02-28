Global  

Flavor Flav Issues Cease & Desist For Bernie Sanders Campaign Because of Public Enemy Rally Performance

Just Jared Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders was hit with a cease and desist from Flavor Flav. After hearing that Public Enemy member Chuck D was slated to perform under the group name, Flavor Flav reacted with a cease and desist letter to the campaign. Rolling Stone reports that Flavor Flav’s lawyer Matthew Friedman, accused the campaign of using his [...]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders slams Trump over coronavirus response

Sanders slams Trump over coronavirus response 01:21

 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump and his administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the eve of South Carolina's fourth-in-the-nation nominating contest on Saturday.

Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary [Video]Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary

Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reinvigorating his presidential campaign and establishing himself as the main competitor to Bernie Sanders in the battle for

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary [Video]Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Flavor Flav Blasts Bernie Sanders LA Rally: ‘There Is No Public Enemy Without Flavor Flav’

With Public Enemy slated to perform at a *Bernie Sanders* rally on Sunday (March 1) in Los Angeles, founding member Flavor Flav is accusing the Vermont Senator...
Billboard.com

Flavor Flav tells Bernie Sanders to stop promoting 'false narrative' using Public Enemy's name

Flava Flav is fighting back against Sanders after the 2020 hopeful allegedly listed his hip hop group Public Enemy as the headliner for a campaign event being...
FOXNews.com

