Students For Trump Chair Charlie Kirk Once Destroyed Trump on Fox: ‘Self Destructing in Front of Us’

Mediaite Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Students For Trump Chair Charlie Kirk Once Destroyed Trump on Fox: ‘Self Destructing in Front of Us’Turning Point USA founder and Students for Trump Chair Charlie Kirk once panned Donald Trump for dividing the Republican Party in an appearance on Fox Business. The video of Kirk, now a Trump superfan, was posted to Twitter by Jordan Uhl on Monday. It was taken from a March 2016 appearance on Fox Business, with […]
