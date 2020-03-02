Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amy Klobuchar Cancels Minnesota Rally After Black Lives Matter Protesters Storm Stage

Amy Klobuchar Cancels Minnesota Rally After Black Lives Matter Protesters Storm Stage

Mediaite Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Amy Klobuchar Cancels Minnesota Rally After Black Lives Matter Protesters Storm StageSen. Amy Klobuchar was forced to cancel a Minnesota rally on Sunday, before even making it to the stage, as Black Lives Matter protesters took over and chanted, "Klobuchar has got to go," "Free Myon," and “Black Lives Matter" for over 40 minutes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Klobuchar rally canceled after protesters storm stage

Klobuchar rally canceled after protesters storm stage 01:28

 Protesters took over the stage at a Minnesota campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar on Sunday, forcing organizers to cancel the event. Zachary Goelman reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race [Video]Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race

The Minnesota senator is ending her bid for the White House.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:04Published

Black Lives Matter Demonstrators Protest Outside LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home [Video]Black Lives Matter Demonstrators Protest Outside LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home

Protesters are in Jackie Lacey's Granada Hills driveway and are calling her to come out for a community meeting. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Klobuchar cancels Minnesota rally as protesters take stage

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar canceled a rally in her home state Sunday after protesters took over the stage shouting for her to...
Seattle Times

Protesters say LA DA’s husband pointed gun at them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of the Los Angeles County district attorney pointed a gun at them before sunrise Monday as...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mediaite

Tweets about this

notenoughnaan

Jayce Thoyre🌹 RT @JENFL23: Klobuchar is dropping out to endorse Biden within 12 hours of being booed off stage in Minneapolis by Black Lives Matter for h… 10 seconds ago

SlMl_

simi RT @giizhigokwe01: Sen. Amy Klobuchar canceled a campaign rally in her home state of Minnesota after protesters demanded she drop out of th… 2 minutes ago

JENFL23

Jen Perelman For Congress Klobuchar is dropping out to endorse Biden within 12 hours of being booed off stage in Minneapolis by Black Lives M… https://t.co/SqTBmtv22O 2 minutes ago

grammy233

grammy23 RT @BeThePlan: Can’t stand the heat, Amy?! 🤔 America doesn’t need a spineless president, maybe it’s time you close up shop and go home. At… 2 minutes ago

815wrldtrvlr

815wrldtrvlr Amy Klobuchar Cancels Minnesota Rally After Protesters Demand Justice In Myon Burrell Case - HuffPost https://t.co/l3rs4hr1dD 4 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Klobuchar Cancels Minnesota Rally as Protesters Take Stage https://t.co/fR0yZ5AGvI https://t.co/xLR0Bynky1 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.