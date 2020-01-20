Global  

Dolly Parton Says She Wants to Be on the Cover of Playboy For Her 75th Birthday

E! Online Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Playboy, you have 24 hours to respond. Dolly Parton recently celebrated her 74th birthday on January 19 and while she has a myriad of accolades under her belt, she shows no signs of...
News video: Dolly Parton wants to pose for Playboy for 75th birthday

Dolly Parton wants to pose for Playboy for 75th birthday 01:08

 Country music icon Dolly Parton wants to pose on the cover of Playboy magazine again for her 75th birthday next year.

Dolly Parton has no plans to retire, wants to be on the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday

Dolly Parton turned 74 in January, but she has no plans to retire. On the contrary, she has an aspiration for her 75th birthday: To pose for Playboy.
USATODAY.com


