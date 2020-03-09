Global  

Emily Blunt Is the 'Most Tremendous Actress of Our Time' According To Hubby John Krasinski!

Monday, 9 March 2020
John Krasinski is praising his wife Emily Blunt! While walking the red carpet with his wife Emily Blunt at the New York premiere of their new film, A Quiet Place Part II, the 40-year-old actor couldn’t help but share his admiration for his 37-year-old leading lady. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Blunt [...]
News video: John Krasinski hails Emily Blunt as 'most tremendous actress of our time'

John Krasinski hails Emily Blunt as 'most tremendous actress of our time' 00:46

 'A Quiet Place Part II' director John Krasinski has hailed his co-star and real life wife Emily Blunt as "the most tremendous actress of our time".

Millicent Simmonds & Djimon Hounsou On The Highly-Anticipated Horror Movie, 'A Quiet Place Part II' [Video]Millicent Simmonds & Djimon Hounsou On The Highly-Anticipated Horror Movie, "A Quiet Place Part II"

Following the deadly events at home, "Quiet Place II" starts off with the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) having to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 18:12Published

Cillian Murphy Almost Sent An Email To John Krasinski To Get Cast In 'A Quiet Place: Part II' [Video]Cillian Murphy Almost Sent An Email To John Krasinski To Get Cast In "A Quiet Place: Part II"

Actors Millicent Simmonds and Djimon Hounsou tell stories of working on the set of "A Quiet Place: Part II." The two go on to reveal that co-star Cillian Murphy wanted to be cast in the film so badly..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:42Published


