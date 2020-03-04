Global  

Morning Joe Claps Back at ‘Confused Joe Biden’ Attack with Montage of Trump Wandering Off Like Stray Cow

Mediaite Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The producers at Morning Joe put together a snappy response to the President Donald Trump campaign's reference to "confused Joe Biden," cutting together a package of wandering Donald Trump clips that left the hosts and panel in stitches.
