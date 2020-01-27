'Masked Singer' 2020: Guesses (& Spoilers) for Every Celeb Contestant in Group C!
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () The six contestants in Group C on The Masked Singer have made their debut! The Bear, Swan, Night Angel, Astronaut, Rhino, and T-Rex made up the final group of masked celebs and took the stage on Wednesday (March 11). The remaining nine contestants, that were chosen from each group, will meet in episode 10 and [...]
Unveiling one of the most-anticipated musical events of 2020, history-making K-pop super group and worldwide phenomenon, Monsta X, recently unleashed their anxiously-awaited new album, "All About Luv."..
With over 1.8M monthly listeners on Spotify alone, ITZY has captured the hearts of fans globally with their undeniable charisma and confidence, empowering anthems and eye-catching visuals. Kicking off..