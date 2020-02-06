Rita Wilson Asks Fans for Help with Making a Quarantine Playlist
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Rita Wilson is currently in quarantine with husband Tom Hanks after they both tested positive for Coronavirus and now she’s asking fans for help with something. The 63-year-old actress and singer wants help with making a playlist of songs that people who are quarantined can listen to while stuck inside. “Hi guys! I want to [...]
Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are 'Going to Be Alright' Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, recently took to Instagram to reassure fans about his parent’s health. Chet’s message is a follow-up to Tom’s recent reveal that he and Wilson had contracted COVID-19 in Australia....
TOM HANKS FANS AS THE THE US ACTOR AND HIS WIFE RITA WILSON HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS WHILE FILMING IN AUSTRALIA. THE 63-YEAR-OLD ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING ACTOR IS CURRENTLY ON THE GOLD COAST..
Chet Hanks filmed a video update for fans of his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, just a few hours after it was revealed they had tested positive for... Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Belfast Telegraph
