Rita Wilson Asks Fans for Help with Making a Quarantine Playlist

Just Jared Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Rita Wilson is currently in quarantine with husband Tom Hanks after they both tested positive for Coronavirus and now she’s asking fans for help with something. The 63-year-old actress and singer wants help with making a playlist of songs that people who are quarantined can listen to while stuck inside. “Hi guys! I want to [...]
News video: Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are 'Going to Be Alright'

Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are 'Going to Be Alright' 01:12

 Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are 'Going to Be Alright' Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, recently took to Instagram to reassure fans about his parent’s health. Chet’s message is a follow-up to Tom’s recent reveal that he and Wilson had contracted COVID-19 in Australia....

