Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Basketball Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson & Blake Griffin Donate Wages To Arena Employees After NBA Season Suspension

Basketball Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson & Blake Griffin Donate Wages To Arena Employees After NBA Season Suspension

Just Jared Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin are just three of the basketball stars giving back big time during the coronavirus pandemic. Just days after the NBA suspended the season, it was revealed that thousands of workers would be out a job because of that. However, Blake, Zion, Giannis and more are donating their money [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: NBA's season suspended after player tested positive for coronavirus

NBA's season suspended after player tested positive for coronavirus 01:23

 The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus. "Like everyone, we were just made aware that the league is suspending its season," said Barry Baum, Chief Communications Officer of Milwaukee Bucks...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

On Wednesday night, the NBA announced the indefinite suspension of the league’s current season.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:28Published

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended [Video]LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended

The NBA announced on Wednesday that the remainder of the season would be suspended.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo donate to arena staff in the wake of NBA hiatus

Basketball stars Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo have pledged to give money to support the staff at their respective home court arenas in the wake of a...
CTV News

Zion Williamson pledges to pay salaries of arena employees for 30 days

Williamson said he will cover the salaries for all Smoothie King Center employees for the next 30 days, as many are "still recovering from long term challenges...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Mapiavva

Mary Ann RT @JustJared: See how these basketball stars are giving back to arena workers during the NBA season suspension due to coronavirus https:/… 9 minutes ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Health #Antetokounmpo Basketball Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson & Blake Griffin Donate Wages To Arena… 25 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Health #Antetokounmpo Basketball Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson & Blake Griffin Donate Wages To Ar… https://t.co/v6aLcukALM 25 minutes ago

wsbradio

WSB Radio Basketball stars Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo have each made separate $100,000 donations to help support ar… https://t.co/JtcZO1wXDp 26 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Basketball Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson & Blake Griffin Donate Wages To Arena Employees After NBA S… https://t.co/AxIG9E2tJf 29 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Basketball Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson & Blake Griffin Donate Wages To Arena Employees After NBA S… https://t.co/zefHEQlH2G 29 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Basketball Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson & Blake Griffin Donate Wages To Arena Employees After NBA S… https://t.co/WXeEatnl8X 29 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com See how these basketball stars are giving back to arena workers during the NBA season suspension due to coronavirus https://t.co/dMgue6V3KQ 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.