Trump Tweets All-Caps Stock Market Boast Morning After Coronavirus Emergency Declaration

Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Trump continued to take an odd victory lap over the stock market's performance after he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, tweeting an exuberant boast that was sorely lacking in context, to say the least.
