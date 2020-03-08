Global  

Heidi Klum, husband Tom Kaulitz 'staying apart' amid coronavirus outbreak: 'We don’t want to spread germs'

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Heidi Klum and her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, are "staying apart" from one another after not feeling well amid the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Heidi Klum concerned she may have coronavirus

Heidi Klum concerned she may have coronavirus 01:00

 Heidi Klum is suffering from a fever and a cough, but is unable to be tested for coronavirus because there are no available tests in her area.

Heidi Klum & Husband Tom Kaulitz Grab Dinner with His Brother Bill in WeHo

Heidi Klum is enjoying a night out on the town with husband Tom Kaulitz! The 46-year-old TV personality and model and the 30-year-old Tokio Hotel singer held...
Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Tested for Coronavirus and "Staying Apart"

Heidi Klum says she finally got tested for the novel coronavirus after saying last week that she felt ill and was unable to get a test. Now, the 46-year-old...
