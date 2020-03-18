"1BR" - cast: Naomi Grossman, Alan Blumenfeld, Giles Matthey, Taylor Nichols, Andrea Gabriel, Mark Krenik, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Curtis Webster, Celeste Sully, Jerry Ying, Suzshi Lang, Earnestine Phillips, Clayton Hoff, Hailey Giles Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

*Release date :* TBA 2020

*Synopsis :* Sarah tries to start anew in LA, but her neighbours are not what they seem. ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 1BR movie 02:25 1BR movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sarah tries to start anew in LA, but her neighbours are not what they seem. Director: David Marmor Writer: David Marmor Stars: Naomi Grossman, Alan Blumenfeld, Giles Matthey You Might Like

Tweets about this