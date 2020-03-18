Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ABC Reporter Confronts Trump on ‘Racist’ Use of ‘China Virus’, Citing ‘Incidents of Bias Against Chinese Americans’

ABC Reporter Confronts Trump on ‘Racist’ Use of ‘China Virus’, Citing ‘Incidents of Bias Against Chinese Americans’

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
During a Covid-19 press conference, ABC reporter Cecilia Vega confronted President Donald Trump on his "racist" use of the term "China virus," citing "dozens of incidents of bias against Chinese Americans." 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump calls coronavirus the 'Chinese virus' [Video]

Trump calls coronavirus the 'Chinese virus'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his description of the coronavirus as the &apos;Chinese virus&apos; because it &apos;comes from China&apos;, he told reporters at the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published
WHO Official Criticizes Trump Using 'Chinese Virus' Label For 'Coronavirus' [Video]

WHO Official Criticizes Trump Using 'Chinese Virus' Label For 'Coronavirus'

A WHO official criticized the use of the term "Chinese Virus."

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 02:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Trump defends using name 'Chinese virus': It's not racist – it comes from China'

Donald Trump has defended using the term "China virus" to refer to the coronavirus, insisting it is not racist.
Independent Also reported by •MediaiteFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphNYTimes.com

Trump doubles down 'China virus,' demands to know who in White House used phrase 'Kung Flu"

President Trump on Wednesday continued to call COVID-19, the "China virus,"  and said he doesn't think labeling the novel coronavirus is racist or puts...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

reporter616

Lois Lane RT @smokesdad28: ‘It’s racist’: Reporter confronts Trump for referring to pandemic as ‘Chinese virus’ - https://t.co/z3YVqSYflW 5 minutes ago

JustinKahm

JustinKahm 🇨🇳🇵🇸🇰🇵🇰🇮🇸🇾🇯🇵🇮🇷 RT @Mediaite: ABC Reporter Confronts Trump on ‘Racist’ Use of ‘China Virus’, Citing ‘Incidents of Bias Against Chinese Americans’ https://t… 13 minutes ago

JJaazzee1

JP RT @Dragonfly_Drama: RACIST BIGOTED @realDonaldTrump Blows Off That Calling Coronavirus Pandemic a Chinese Disease is RACIST!! ‘It’s Racis… 18 minutes ago

NWSentinel2

NWSentinel2 ‘It’s racist’: Reporter confronts Trump for referring to pandemic as ‘Chinese virus’ https://t.co/6e1ZvaPNMP 39 minutes ago

Lmo66Olson

LynneMarie Olson ‘It’s racist’: Reporter confronts Trump for referring to pandemic as ‘Chinese virus’ - tRUMP IS AND ALWAYS HAVE BEE… https://t.co/6VSVZZ7rRX 39 minutes ago

veggie64_leslie

Nurse Ratched RT @DianeSnavely: ICUMI ‘It’s racist’: Reporter confronts Trump for referring to pandemic as ‘Chinese virus’ - https://t.co/ydH1olWAMH 41 minutes ago

code_name_v

Ken RT @JuliaFleming: ‘It’s racist’: Reporter confronts Trump for referring to pandemic as ‘Chinese virus’ – Raw Story https://t.co/42sMSdka3V 59 minutes ago

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira President #DonaldTrump on Wednesday defended himself as “not racist” even though he referred to #COVID19 as a “Chin… https://t.co/ABwsi4ulwN 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.