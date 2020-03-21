Global  

Country Superstar Kenny Rogers Dies at 81

Just Jared Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Kenny Rogers has sadly passed away, Variety reports. The country legend was 81 and passed way from natural causes and “under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.” According to the site, Kenny‘s family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. At a [...]
Kenny Rogers, country music icon, dies at 81

Kenny Rogers, a longtime star of country music, died Friday night, according to a statement posted by his family. He was 81.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Japan Today

