Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kenny Rogers Didn’t Need to Be a Songwriter to Tell a Story

Kenny Rogers Didn’t Need to Be a Songwriter to Tell a Story

Billboard.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
By seeking out a dusky, lonesome vibe above all in his music, Kenny Rogers was able to take seemingly divergent songs by acts like Lionel Richie, Bob Seger, and the Bee Gees, and make them convincingly talk to each other.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kenny Rogers dead at 81

Kenny Rogers dead at 81 01:07

 Country music legend Kenny Rogers has passed away at the age of 81.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.