Taylor Swift Gives Fans an Idea While 'Looking for Things to Do at Home'

Saturday, 21 March 2020
Taylor Swift is giving us some fun footage to watch while self-quarantined. The “ME!” singer took to Instagram on Friday (March 20) to post a behind-the-scenes video of her dad, Scott Swift, filming his scenes as the umpire of a tennis match in Taylor‘s “The Man” video, when she had a “royal meltdown.” “While we’re [...]
