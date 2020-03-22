Global  

Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Just Jared Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Senator Rand Paul has coronavirus. The 57-year-old Republican Senator from Kentucky confirmed the news in a statement on social media on Sunday (March 22). “Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his [...]
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus 00:33

 Joshua Roberts/Reuters Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced in a tweet on Sunday. "He is feeling fine and is in quarantine," the tweet said. "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events....

Tweets about this

AskWoody

Woody Leonhard RT @ericgeller: March 17: Rand Paul stonewalls the Senate's coronavirus relief package. https://t.co/MmuylLRYJC March 22: Rand Paul tests… 3 seconds ago

MaryKoontz9

Mary Koontz RT @TocRadio: Couple of notes on Rand Paul's positive coronavirus test - Had part of his lung removed this past fall, following that 2017 f… 9 seconds ago

calling12001

Robert Roefaro RT @henryrodgersdc: Paul's office said they received the test back today... More here w/ @TocRadio: https://t.co/MJcgpQs30e 10 seconds ago

Fisydam

Fisi440 RT @channelstv: US Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus. https://t.co/Qxi0Z8lqT1 https://t.co/ni4ujPPya0 12 seconds ago

Rocky1542

Rocky 🌊 RT @laureldavilacpa: “U.S. SENATOR RAND PAUL TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS! — He was the only senator to vote against the #CoronavirusStim… 26 seconds ago

nikola1tesla

BERNIE 2020!! RT @RVAwonk: #BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul announced he has tested positive for #coronavirus, becoming the first senator and the third known me… 26 seconds ago

theMitziLinn

Mitzi Linn RT @NewsHour: Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is the first U.S. senator to test positive for COVID-19, the infection caused by the co… 28 seconds ago

SgtTim911

Tim Sumner RT @Nvr4Get91101: BREAKING: Senator Rand Paul tests positive for the Chinese Virus COVID-19 29 seconds ago

