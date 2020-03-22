Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Senator Rand Paul has coronavirus. The 57-year-old Republican Senator from Kentucky confirmed the news in a statement on social media on Sunday (March 22). “Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his [...] 👓 View full article

