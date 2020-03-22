Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sunday, 22 March 2020 () Senator Rand Paul has coronavirus. The 57-year-old Republican Senator from Kentucky confirmed the news in a statement on social media on Sunday (March 22). “Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his [...]
Joshua Roberts/Reuters Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced in a tweet on Sunday. "He is feeling fine and is in quarantine," the tweet said. "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events....
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Woody Leonhard RT @ericgeller: March 17: Rand Paul stonewalls the Senate's coronavirus relief package. https://t.co/MmuylLRYJC
March 22: Rand Paul tests… 3 seconds ago
Mary Koontz RT @TocRadio: Couple of notes on Rand Paul's positive coronavirus test
- Had part of his lung removed this past fall, following that 2017 f… 9 seconds ago