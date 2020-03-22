Opera Singer Placido Domingo Reveals He's Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Sunday, 22 March 2020 () Placido Domingo is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. The 79-year-old famed opera singer revealed the news to his fans on Facebook this weekend. “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus,” he stated on his page. [...]
Singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for coronavirus, has been booked by Uttar Pradesh Police. The Bollywood singer has been booked for negligence. Kanika is said to have stayed at Taj Hotel and attended multiple functions in Lucknow. Kanika had returned from London and organised a party at...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Eileen Granfors RT @auxwit: World-renowned opera singer Plácido Domingo
says he has coronavirus
CNN
Updated 4:56 PM ET, Sun March 22, 2020 9 seconds ago
WDBJ7 The 79-year-old Domingo said in a post on his personal Facebook account Sunday that "I feel it is my moral duty to… https://t.co/xMqDGWPsEM 14 seconds ago