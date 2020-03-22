Global  

Opera Singer Placido Domingo Reveals He's Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Just Jared Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Placido Domingo is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. The 79-year-old famed opera singer revealed the news to his fans on Facebook this weekend. “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus,” he stated on his page. [...]
