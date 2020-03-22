Opera Singer Placido Domingo Reveals He's Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Placido Domingo is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. The 79-year-old famed opera singer revealed the news to his fans on Facebook this weekend. “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus,” he stated on his page. [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Coronavirus: FIR filed against singer Kanika Kapoor for negligence 01:37 Singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for coronavirus, has been booked by Uttar Pradesh Police. The Bollywood singer has been booked for negligence. Kanika is said to have stayed at Taj Hotel and attended multiple functions in Lucknow. Kanika had returned from London and organised a party at...