Placido Domingo Resigns From AGMA Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

AceShowbiz Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Besides resigning from the organization, the disgraced opera singer will be contributing $500,000 to sexual harassment eradication programmes and a fund that helps opera employees in crisis.
