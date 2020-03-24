Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Katy Perry cries after 'American Idol' contestant suffers a seizure

Katy Perry cries after 'American Idol' contestant suffers a seizure

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
What began as an “American Idol” contestant’s medical emergency turned into an emotional performance that brought judge Katy Perry to tears.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: 'American Idol' contestant suffers seizure during performance

'American Idol' contestant suffers seizure during performance 01:05

 An “American Idol” performance took a scary turn when a contestant suffered a seizure onstage. Makayla Brownlee, a 17-year-old contestant from Wellington, Kansas, went onstage to perform Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow”. Before she began to sing, she seemed to become disoriented and began walking...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

compro_tax

Winsome Martin Katy Perry cries after 'American Idol' contestant suffers a seizure - Fox News https://t.co/pgiDXEY4Dt via @GoogleNews 7 hours ago

warlock012

warlock012 Katy Perry cries after 'American Idol' contestant suffers a seizure https://t.co/ffxlL3xeMD https://t.co/8QhyPP3IMR 7 hours ago

Columbus_NC

Columbus (OH ) News Columbus News Katy Perry cries after 'American Idol' contestant suffers a seizure - Fox News https://t.co/u8PWzzYb6U https://t.co/iVCdnG0MC6 8 hours ago

Acttophone2

DavidKim Katy Perry cries after 'American Idol' contestant suffers a seizure | Fox News https://t.co/2W5kLutYsK 8 hours ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Katy Perry cries after 'American Idol' contestant suffers a seizure - https://t.co/z8SDRYu3qE 8 hours ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Katy Perry cries after 'American Idol' contestant suffers a seizure" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/QXPBEh2IjH https://t.co/1HkBaEUQ8X 9 hours ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Katy Perry cries after 'American Idol' contestant suffers a seizure" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/AwwCqTEaVr https://t.co/diecmvsIce 9 hours ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Katy Perry cries after ‘American Idol’ contestant suffers a seizure 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.