Lady Gaga postpones release of Chromatica due to coronavirus outbreak Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Posting a long letter on Instagram on Tuesday, singer Lady Gaga has announced that she is postponing the release of her new album 'Chromatica' due to the outbreak of coronavirus.



The 33-year-old singer started the letter by asking people if they are safe and social distancing by staying at home.



Read it right... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Lady Gaga Delays New Album Release 01:23 Lady Gaga Delays New Album Release The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, 'Chromatica,' on April 10th, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. She didn't feel it was the appropriate time. Lady Gaga, via Instagram Gaga admitted she had... You Might Like

Tweets about this