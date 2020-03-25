Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Trump Celebrates ‘Terrible’ Mitt Romney’s Negative Covid-19 Test: ‘I Am So Happy I Can Barely Speak’

Trump Celebrates ‘Terrible’ Mitt Romney’s Negative Covid-19 Test: ‘I Am So Happy I Can Barely Speak’

Mediaite Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Trump Celebrates ‘Terrible’ Mitt Romney’s Negative Covid-19 Test: ‘I Am So Happy I Can Barely Speak’President Donald Trump shared a Breitbart News report that Senator Mitt Romney had tested negative for coronavirus Wednesday morning in what many will surely see as a passive-aggressive, sarcastic and mocking tone.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Mocks Mitt Romney’s Quarantine

Trump Mocks Mitt Romney’s Quarantine 00:51

 President Donald Trump made an apparent dig at Sen. Mitt Romney for his self-quarantine after potential coronavirus exposure.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

geoff9cow

Geoff Ninecow Pathetic coward degenerate condescending incompetent loser (by 3 million votes) @gop @potus @realdonaldTrump Celebr… https://t.co/VP9wiCdl59 56 minutes ago

deBeauxOs1

deBeauxOs RT @pittgriffin: Trump has failed as President, he isn't even succeeding in being an adult. https://t.co/IJkhUL4wvh 3 hours ago

pittgriffin

Pitt Griffin Trump has failed as President, he isn't even succeeding in being an adult. https://t.co/IJkhUL4wvh 3 hours ago

TodayVideoYT

TodayVideo Trump Celebrates Terrible Mitt Romney’s Negative COVID Test https://t.co/TIFPHuvap9 https://t.co/Vax3FhyOL4 3 hours ago

tyrichmond02115

Tyler Richmond 🆗 Text FAILEDIMPOTUS to 88022 Trump Celebrates 'Terrible' Mitt Romney's Negative Covid-19 Test: 'I Am So Happy I Can Barely Speak' https://t.co/nPFbS2ZCzS via @mediaite 4 hours ago

ChryslerReal

RealJesusChrysler Trump Celebrates 'Terrible' Mitt Romney's Negative Covid-19 Test: 'I Am So Happy I Can Barely Speak' https://t.co/hm5FZlyPMM via @mediaite 6 hours ago

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Mediaite: Trump Celebrates 'Terrible' Mitt Romney's Negative COVID Test: 'I Am So Happy I Can Barely Speak' https://t.co/xwvxTcJXiC 6 hours ago

Mtherfckerjones

Mother Fucker Jones RT @Hope012015: Trump Celebrates 'Terrible' Mitt Romney's Negative Covid-19 Test: 'I Am So Happy I Can Barely Speak' #AssholeTrump https://… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.