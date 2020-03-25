Here's How Prince Harry & Prince William Found Out About Prince Charles' Coronavirus Diagnosis

Global  

Prince Charles was diagnosed with Coronavirus aka COVID-19, it was revealed on Wednesday (March 25) in a statement from the Palace. Hello mag revealed that Prince Charles personally phoned his two sons, Prince Harry, who is currently in Canada with his with Meghan Markle, and Prince William, who is in the UK with his family. [...]
 Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus but is still in "good health".

