Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Twitter Deletes Post From The Federalist Proposing ‘Chickenpox Parties’ to Deliberately Spread Coronavirus

Twitter Deletes Post From The Federalist Proposing ‘Chickenpox Parties’ to Deliberately Spread Coronavirus

Mediaite Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Twitter Deletes Post From The Federalist Proposing ‘Chickenpox Parties’ to Deliberately Spread CoronavirusTwitter temporarily locked the account of The Federalist Wednesday after the conservative opinion site published a piece, written by a dermatologist based in Oregon, that proposed the deliberate spread of the coronavirus in order to boost immunity to the disease. The op-ed, penned by Dr. Douglas Perednia, proposed an “outside the box” solution to the current […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IowanX

Matt Hussmann RT @ZTPetrizzo: NEW (from me): According to a Twitter spokesperson: The Federalist's Twitter "account was temporarily locked for violating… 18 seconds ago

captain_KIRK00

Captain RT @oliverdarcy: "Twitter temporarily locked the account of The Federalist Wednesday after the conservative opinion site published a piece… 1 minute ago

dporteraustin

David Porter Twitter deletes post from right wing site suggesting intentionally infecting Americans with the coronavirus https://t.co/u9JMgCw4Dz 2 minutes ago

UltimateUniver2

Not the America I love anymore RT @BarbaraRacek: Twitter Deletes Post From The Federalist Proposing Deliberate Spread of Coronavirus - Mediaite https://t.co/7miUbdLrcH vi… 3 minutes ago

NickiJ12492316

Nicki J RT @ZTPetrizzo: Federalist co-founders Sean Davis and Ben Domenech did not respond to Mediaite’s request for comment. https://t.co/kkzLDXFH… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.