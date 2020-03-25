Twitter Deletes Post From The Federalist Proposing ‘Chickenpox Parties’ to Deliberately Spread Coronavirus Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Twitter temporarily locked the account of The Federalist Wednesday after the conservative opinion site published a piece, written by a dermatologist based in Oregon, that proposed the deliberate spread of the coronavirus in order to boost immunity to the disease. The op-ed, penned by Dr. Douglas Perednia, proposed an “outside the box” solution to the current […] Twitter temporarily locked the account of The Federalist Wednesday after the conservative opinion site published a piece, written by a dermatologist based in Oregon, that proposed the deliberate spread of the coronavirus in order to boost immunity to the disease. The op-ed, penned by Dr. Douglas Perednia, proposed an “outside the box” solution to the current […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Matt Hussmann RT @ZTPetrizzo: NEW (from me): According to a Twitter spokesperson: The Federalist's Twitter "account was temporarily locked for violating… 18 seconds ago Captain RT @oliverdarcy: "Twitter temporarily locked the account of The Federalist Wednesday after the conservative opinion site published a piece… 1 minute ago David Porter Twitter deletes post from right wing site suggesting intentionally infecting Americans with the coronavirus https://t.co/u9JMgCw4Dz 2 minutes ago Not the America I love anymore RT @BarbaraRacek: Twitter Deletes Post From The Federalist Proposing Deliberate Spread of Coronavirus - Mediaite https://t.co/7miUbdLrcH vi… 3 minutes ago Nicki J RT @ZTPetrizzo: Federalist co-founders Sean Davis and Ben Domenech did not respond to Mediaite’s request for comment. https://t.co/kkzLDXFH… 3 minutes ago