Kathy Griffin reveals why she couldn't be tested for Coronavirus despite showing symptoms Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Comic Kathy Griffin has been hospitalised with what she fears is coronavirus but she can't get tested.



The comedian turned to Instagram on Wednesday and shared from a hospital bed that she had been transported to a COVID19 isolation ward while blasting US President Donald Trump's claims that America is leading the world in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 22 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published Kathy Griffin Blasts Trump’s Coronavirus Response 00:36 The comedian said she was denied a COVID-19 test and called out President Donald Trump for his false claims over the abundance of testing kits. You Might Like

Tweets about this