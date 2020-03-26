Global  

Kathy Griffin reveals why she couldn't be tested for Coronavirus despite showing symptoms

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Comic Kathy Griffin has been hospitalised with what she fears is coronavirus but she can't get tested.

The comedian turned to Instagram on Wednesday and shared from a hospital bed that she had been transported to a COVID19 isolation ward while blasting US President Donald Trump's claims that America is leading the world in...
News video: Kathy Griffin Blasts Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Kathy Griffin Blasts Trump’s Coronavirus Response 00:36

 The comedian said she was denied a COVID-19 test and called out President Donald Trump for his false claims over the abundance of testing kits.

