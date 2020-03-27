Global  

Rammstein Vocalist Till Lindemann Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Rammstein‘s Till Lindemann has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in intensive care, according to German publication Bild on Friday (March 27). The 57-year-old rock star reportedly returned home to Germany with a very high fever after playing a show in Moscow, Russia. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia and placed into the ICU. [...]
