Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump demanded General Motors begin production of ventilators to aid in the care of people who test positive for the coronavirus. The president’s call for action comes hours after Trump ripped Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) over an what he deemed an exaggerated request for 30,000 ventilators. Trump tweeted Friday morning multiple times ripping GM, while […] President Donald Trump demanded General Motors begin production of ventilators to aid in the care of people who test positive for the coronavirus. The president’s call for action comes hours after Trump ripped Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) over an what he deemed an exaggerated request for 30,000 ventilators. Trump tweeted Friday morning multiple times ripping GM, while […] 👓 View full article