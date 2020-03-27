Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally residents of Los Angeles after relocating from their posh Vancouver Island home in Canada right before the U.S. border, with the nation to the North, was temporarily closed to nonessential travel on March 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets about this Co-Pilot I thought this twit said they weren’t coming to the US if Trump was President?? GO AWAY! Markle and Prince Harry… https://t.co/8SfeKlOHJv 7 seconds ago Regina Graves RT @ETCanada: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie have a new place to call home https://t.co/99zanylEYv 47 seconds ago Carlo RT @TourreBakahai: "They took a private flight" - These two clowns are an absolute disgrace. Utterly hypocritical and emotionally dead to w… 53 seconds ago ❤️🇺🇸🌹🌺vintage2020🌺🌹🇺🇸❤️ RT @danwootton: EXCLUSIVE Prince Harry and Meghan have fled Canada to escape the coronavirus pandemic and moved permanently to California,… 1 minute ago Priya Krishnakumar this tweet was so prescient, incredibly proud of myself, good job ME! minus the bumping into each other part bc i w… https://t.co/7htDInYG1W 2 minutes ago Rakhi Quinlan RT @DavidTheNonBot: FRIDAY'S FLAKY NEWS Prince Harry and Meghan and baby have moved again. leaving Canada for Los Angeles. Yes, you heard… 2 minutes ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are spending their time in LA: report | Fox News https://t.co/yzsgEnowpI 2 minutes ago AJH-Anderson RT @people: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Left Canada and Are Now Settled in the L.A. Area https://t.co/CIXunqkfSQ 3 minutes ago