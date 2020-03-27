Global  

How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are spending their time in LA: report

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally residents of Los Angeles after relocating from their posh Vancouver Island home in Canada right before the U.S. border, with the nation to the North, was temporarily closed to nonessential travel on March 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Seclude Themselves In Los Angeles

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Seclude Themselves In Los Angeles 00:32

 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settled in Los Angeles during the coronavirus outbreak. According to Elle, the couple were previously in Vancouver Island with their son Archie. A source told People the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “in a secluded compound.” A palace source said the Sussexes are...

