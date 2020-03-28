Trump Trashes Michigan Gov. on Coronavirus Response: ‘Blaming Everyone for Her Own Ineptitude!’

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President *Donald Trump* has been publicly trashing several Democratic governors for their criticisms of the federal government response to coronavirus, and tonight he went after Michigan Governor *Gretchen Whitmer* again. President *Donald Trump* has been publicly trashing several Democratic governors for their criticisms of the federal government response to coronavirus, and tonight he went after Michigan Governor *Gretchen Whitmer* again. 👓 View full article

