Trump Trashes Michigan Gov. on Coronavirus Response: 'Blaming Everyone for Her Own Ineptitude!'

Mediaite Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has been publicly trashing several Democratic governors for their criticisms of the federal government response to coronavirus, and tonight he went after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer again.
News video: President Donald Trump Feuds With State Leaders Over Coronavirus Response

President Donald Trump Feuds With State Leaders Over Coronavirus Response 02:03

 President Donald Trump attacked Michigan’s governor for wanting a disaster declaration for coronavirus.

