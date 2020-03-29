Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Photo in the Rain Backstory: What It Says About the Couple Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It was an interesting decision when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declared they were stepping down as senior working members of the British royal family as the duo always seemed happy and poised. It was an interesting decision when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declared they were stepping down as senior working members of the British royal family as the duo always seemed happy and poised. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this STONE RT @pink_lady56: NO! They can pay for their own security!! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Need Donald Trump’s Approval For Diplomatic Protect… 48 seconds ago Johnny Britain Thomas Markle is irrelevant to the greater world EXCEPT for UK press which has him on "pay to say" plan of their dr… https://t.co/Rw509uYQJ9 2 minutes ago John Johnson RT @tennisfanv3: The truth is out...the British media cartel and Murdoch media always twists anything related to #HarryandMeghan. Their fab… 4 minutes ago NotWhatWatt RT @TheToadours: Now that Harry has left the royal family. Hes not entitled to diplomatic status and its not fair to those who have to wait… 5 minutes ago LMT Who will foot the bill for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle new Hollywood ... https://t.co/15EZFEG731 via @YouTube 5 minutes ago 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇵🇱ProudDeplorable⭐⭐⭐ Dear meghan and harry markle; just get on with being independent. https://t.co/Yfp1amh9Qs 5 minutes ago R @pink_lady56 @realDonaldTrump Meghan Markle/Prince Harry Can Pay For their OWN PROTECTION! Pls Do Not Spend our Har… https://t.co/Eg33lh1yvO 7 minutes ago C|-|R!$T!/-\N L/-\DY FOX News: No US funding for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Security in the US! - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/7lNb1uS1pF via @Change 8 minutes ago