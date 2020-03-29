Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Donald Trump Says U.S. Won't Pay for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Security

Donald Trump Says U.S. Won't Pay for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Security

E! Online Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says the United States will not pay for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security protection, now that they are residing in the country. A source confirmed to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump rules out security funds for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

President Trump rules out security funds for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 00:44

 Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will have to cover the costs of their own security while living in the U.S., President Donald Trump has declared.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SandyMulh

Al RT @medeabenjamin: Venezuela self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido, is against sanctions relief and his US envoy says “Maduro is the only o… 18 seconds ago

smallfish03

Kriswugf RT @JamesJGuild: US Embassy in Indonesia says all US citizens should go home now. No thanks. Hospitals here might be under-resourced but at… 32 seconds ago

DanaDzr

Dana Z RT @middleageriot: Two things make Donald Trump unfit for office: 1. Everything he says. 2. Everything he does. #BoycottTrumpPressConfe… 35 seconds ago

bronna

Brianna Wilson Green Healthcare workers are heroes under normal circumstances. What they're being asked to do now is impossible, and the… https://t.co/7fzMf4yVzI 51 seconds ago

mikylonso

ANGELO RT @XHNews: The United States has reported more than 140,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases by Sunday. U.S. President Donald Trump says the natio… 1 minute ago

qui_g0n

Qui-Gon Jinn RT @Imamofpeace: President Trump says the US will NOT pay the security bill for Harry and Meghan after move to California. Good. https://t… 1 minute ago

ROSAC181

ROSA CUEVAS Trump says he will speak with Putin to discuss oil market and trade https://t.co/eRNrZKB6xZ 2 minutes ago

Audriannafraz

Audrey Frazier Seattle NPR Station Says It Will No Longer Carry Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Briefings Live Because Of Misinformatio… https://t.co/P5BM2dS8l7 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.