'Wings' Actor David Schramm Dies At 73

Sunday, 29 March 2020
David Schramm has sadly passed away this week at the age of 73, it has been announced by The Acting Company. The actor is most remembered for his role as Roy Biggins, the rival airline owner, on the television series Wings. David appeared in all 172 episodes throughout the entire series. David‘s other credits include [...]
