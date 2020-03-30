Global  

Tiffany Haddish Says She Zoomed With 'Girl's Trip' Co-Stars About 'Girl's Trip 2'

Just Jared Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Tiffany Haddish might be social distancing and staying home like the rest of us, but she’s also working on the sequel to Girl’s Trip, too! Talking with Huffington Post, the 40-year-old actress revealed that she, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith have been in contact about a sequel to the 2017 film. Tiffany [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Tiffany Haddish: Girls Trip cast may reunite for a 'different story'

Tiffany Haddish: Girls Trip cast may reunite for a 'different story' 00:45

 Tiffany Haddish has claimed she and Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith may not make a sequel to 'Girls Trip' if "no one wants" the movie, but she admitted they could reunite for a "different story".

