Tiffany Haddish Says She Zoomed With 'Girl's Trip' Co-Stars About 'Girl's Trip 2'

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tiffany Haddish might be social distancing and staying home like the rest of us, but she’s also working on the sequel to Girl’s Trip, too! Talking with Huffington Post, the 40-year-old actress revealed that she, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith have been in contact about a sequel to the 2017 film. Tiffany [...] 👓 View full article

