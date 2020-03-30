Global  

Hansal Mehta calls out fake viral video

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Hansal Mehta has called out a video fake on social media, which a Twitter user claimed to be of filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. The minute long clip features a man arguing with the police, who also thrash him with lathi and the man finally walks away with a face mask. While the Twitter user claimed that filmmaker Sudhir Mishra was not maintaining social distancing, Hansal Mehta called out the video as fake stating that the man in the video was not Sudhirbhai.
