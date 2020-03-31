Global  

Salman Khan bereaved as nephew Abdullah Khan passes away

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Salman Khan took to his social media to reveal the passing of his nephew his loss Abdullah Khan. According to several reports, Abdullah Khan passed away of a lung infection. He took his last breath in a Mumbai hospital on Monday. Salman mourned the demise and shared a picture him posing with Abdullah. He wrote, "Will always love...
