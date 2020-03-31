Global  

Andy Cohen Details How He Beats Coronavirus in 11 Days

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Returning to host SiriusXM's *Andy Cohen* Live for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19, the 'Watch What Happens Live' presenter urges listeners to purchase a pulse oximeter.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Andy Cohen Describes His Experience With Coronavirus

Andy Cohen Describes His Experience With Coronavirus 00:32

 Andy Cohen talked about what it was like to have coronavirus on his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live.” Cohen said his symptoms included a fever, a cough, tightness in his chest, some chills, loss of smell and appetite and fatigue. According to CNN, Cohen treated himself at home, saying it...

