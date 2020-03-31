Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Offer Final Message Before Signing Off Sussex Royal Instagram

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced plans to become financially independent in January, will officially step down as working senior members of Britain's monarchy on March 31.
 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby Archie has just made a new little friend and future playmate. Well, sort of. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Prince Harry and Meghan are stepping down as senior royals and are reportedly excited about the future. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are walking away from their Sussex Royal website and Instagram profile as they prepare to become private citizens.

the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) have announced the end to this Instagram handle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are saying goodbye with gratitude. On Monday morning, the couple posted their very last Instagram from their @SussexRoyal social
